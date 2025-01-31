https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988014SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of golden scales of justice on a marble table, with a blurred background of law books, conveying authority and fairness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare