https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988022SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept with a digital book emitting data streams. High-angle view, glowing blue circuitry on a dark background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare