https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988029SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mystical forest scene with glowing mushrooms and a butterfly on a rose, captured from a low-angle. Ideal for a fantasy-themed video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare