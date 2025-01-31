https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988038SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Dynamic video of electric currents in a vortex pattern, captured from a top-down angle, creating a mesmerizing, abstract visual effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare