https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988056SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic low-angle shot of a basketball player dribbling on a court, with dramatic lighting, capturing a cinematic video feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.92 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare