https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988061SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Sunlit art studio with colorful paintings on easels, captured from a low angle. The video showcases a creative, vibrant atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare