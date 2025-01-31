https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988088SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video of a bustling cityscape at dusk, showcasing skyscrapers and vibrant streets from a high angle, capturing urban life and architecture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare