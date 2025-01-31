https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988100SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic concert video scene with a low-angle shot capturing a band performing under vibrant stage lights, surrounded by an energetic crowd.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 78.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 49.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.6 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare