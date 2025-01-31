https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988102SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A playful corgi runs towards the camera in a sunlit garden, captured in a low-angle video shot, surrounded by vibrant flowers and lush greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare