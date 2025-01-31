https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988117SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a bowl of colorful cereal with milk on a wooden table, captured from a side angle, resembling a breakfast scene in a video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare