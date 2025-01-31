https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988124SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video capturing a serene ocean horizon under a clear blue sky with scattered clouds, emphasizing tranquility and vastness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare