https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988126SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a low-angle view through leafy branches of a tranquil lake, reflecting clouds and sky, creating a peaceful, natural scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare