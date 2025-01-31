https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988149SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a dandelion in a field, shot at eye level. The soft focus background highlights the delicate texture of the flower.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare