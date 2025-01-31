https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988187SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a glowing light bulb against a dark background, shot from a low angle, emphasizing simplicity and innovation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 617.19 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare