https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988198SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a red kite soaring against a vibrant blue sky with fluffy clouds, capturing a sense of freedom and playfulness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare