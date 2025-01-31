https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988204SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of glossy red lips with a side angle, highlighting texture and color. The style is intimate and detailed, focusing on beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare