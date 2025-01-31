https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988243SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a paw print in sand, showcasing texture and detail. Captures a natural, serene moment from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare