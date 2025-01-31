https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988245SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Side angle of a woman filming a cityscape video at dusk, capturing urban life. The style is candid and dynamic, with a focus on movement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare