https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988255SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A red panda munches bamboo on a tree branch, captured from a low-angle, showcasing lush greenery. Perfect for a wildlife video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare