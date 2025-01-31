https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988280SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elegant perfume bottle on marble, captured in a low-angle shot. The video highlights sleek design and reflective surfaces in a minimalist style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.18 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 661 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare