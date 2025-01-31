https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988288SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of flowing metallic fabric, showcasing smooth, reflective textures and elegant folds, captured from a low angle for dramatic effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 62.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.45 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare