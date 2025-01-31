https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988289SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cozy bedroom scene with a person sleeping under a thick duvet, captured from a side angle. The video conveys warmth and tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare