rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988295
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A video captures a potter crafting clay pots in a sunlit studio. Shot from a low angle, highlighting the artisan's focus and skill in a rustic setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.75 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.93 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.47 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.94 MB

View personal and business license