rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988305
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A cozy nursery with a crib, mobile, and rocking chair, captured from a side angle. Soft lighting creates a warm, inviting atmosphere, ideal for a video tour.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.57 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.65 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.26 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.77 MB

View personal and business license