rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988312
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264

A cozy living room scene with a man reading on a sofa. Warm lighting and framed photos create a homey feel. Shot from a side angle, video style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.05 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.54 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1023.79 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.6 MB

View personal and business license