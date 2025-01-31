https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988323SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A close-up video of a steaming floral teacup on a rustic wooden table, captured from a side angle, emphasizing warmth and tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.06 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare