https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988335SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of intricate thorny branches, capturing the sharp details and textures from a side angle, evoking a sense of nature's defense.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 14.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare