https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988366SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A playful kitten on a sunlit rug, captured in a low-angle shot. The video conveys a cozy, homey atmosphere with soft, natural lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare