https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988379SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of intricate frost patterns on glass, captured from a side angle, showcasing delicate, natural designs in a serene, winter style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare