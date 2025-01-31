https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988415SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a woman with natural makeup, looking down thoughtfully. Soft lighting enhances her serene expression and smooth skin.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare