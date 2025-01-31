https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988455SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot capturing vibrant aurora borealis over a serene lake, reflecting the colorful lights. Perfect for a nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare