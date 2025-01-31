https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988464SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video captures fluffy clouds against a clear blue sky, viewed from a low angle, emphasizing tranquility and open space. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.41 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare