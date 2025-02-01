https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988516SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of classical sculptures in a museum, shot from a low angle, highlighting intricate details and serene expressions in soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare