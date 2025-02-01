https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988530SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene wildlife video captures a hippo submerged in a tranquil river, surrounded by lush reeds, from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 72.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare