https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988537SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a hippo partially submerged in water, surrounded by lush greenery, conveying a serene wildlife scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 60.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare