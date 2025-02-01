https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988544SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A woman in traditional attire adjusts her sari outdoors. The video captures her from a slightly low angle, emphasizing the lush greenery around her.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare