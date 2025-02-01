https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988554SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a neoclassical courthouse with grand columns and steps, emphasizing its imposing and authoritative architecture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare