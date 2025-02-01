https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988555SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video captures a solitary tree in an autumn field, surrounded by fallen leaves, under a clear blue sky, evoking a serene, natural vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 77.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.79 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare