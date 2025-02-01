https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988561SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A lone tree stands in a vast field with mountains in the background. Captured from a low-angle, the video conveys tranquility and solitude.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare