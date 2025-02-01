https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988562SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Underwater video of a vibrant red lobster on a sandy ocean floor, surrounded by fish. Captured from a low-angle, emphasizing marine life dynamics.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare