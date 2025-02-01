https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988570SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A minimalist video scene with a 3D mannequin in a studio. The side angle captures art supplies and an easel, emphasizing creative potential.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 633.61 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare