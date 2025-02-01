https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988574SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of an ornate Venetian mask with gold details and feathers, captured from a side angle, highlighting its intricate craftsmanship.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.25 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.86 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare