https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988588SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cozy living room scene with a woman reading on a sofa, captured from a low angle. The video conveys a warm, relaxed atmosphere with soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare