https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988598SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial view of a bustling cityscape at sunset, capturing skyscrapers and vibrant lights. Ideal for a dynamic city-themed video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 64.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare