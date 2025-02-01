https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988614SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of steaming pasta with tomato sauce, topped with basil and cheese. Captured at eye level, emphasizing freshness and texture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare