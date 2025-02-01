https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988624SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A polar bear walks across a snowy landscape, captured from a low-angle shot, evoking a serene, documentary-style video of Arctic wildlife.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.69 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.6 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare