rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988627
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A serene video scene of a pregnant woman in a cozy chair, side angle. Soft lighting highlights a peaceful, intimate moment in a minimalist room.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.18 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.2 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.43 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.78 MB

View personal and business license