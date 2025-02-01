https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988726SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A person works on a laptop by a window, overlooking a cityscape at dusk. The video captures a serene, moody ambiance from a side angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare