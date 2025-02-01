https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988756SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A smiling woman using a laptop in a bright, modern office. The video captures her from a side angle, highlighting a casual, professional style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare