https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988812SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A dreamy video scene of a woman on a swing against a backdrop of fluffy clouds. Captured from a low angle, it evokes a surreal, whimsical style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.1 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare