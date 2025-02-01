rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16988812
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A dreamy video scene of a woman on a swing against a backdrop of fluffy clouds. Captured from a low angle, it evokes a surreal, whimsical style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.1 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.99 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.44 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.93 MB

View personal and business license